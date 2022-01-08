NU (NYSE:NU) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get NU alerts:

NU stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.