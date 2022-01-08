NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.47

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 160902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.