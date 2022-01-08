NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.39

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 26702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.67.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.