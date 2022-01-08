Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.48. Approximately 23,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 59,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.15.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at C$309,187.50. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,175 shares in the company, valued at C$1,563,450.13.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

