NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.33 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

