Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NTIC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

