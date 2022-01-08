Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,328. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
