Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,328. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

