Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE:NAT remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.