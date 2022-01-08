NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $176.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.81.

NKE opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

