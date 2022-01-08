NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

