Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,514,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 180.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,176,664 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 37.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

