Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $25.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 29.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

