Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,764 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,495,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,592,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,348,345,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

