NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $8.74 on Thursday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

