NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

