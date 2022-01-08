Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Get Nexi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.