Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $1.30 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00076578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.77 or 0.07602196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.25 or 0.99946337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

