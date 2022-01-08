Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NEM opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

