New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.