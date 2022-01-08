New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,299 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

