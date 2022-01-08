New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,306 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KW. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $24.22 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

