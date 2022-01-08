New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 18,906 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Axos Financial worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

