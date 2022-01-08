New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

