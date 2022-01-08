New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.01 Million Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of frontdoor worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in frontdoor by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTDR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

