New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

