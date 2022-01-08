New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

