New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 5% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. 112,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,389,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

