Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.19 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $535.72 million and $7.19 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00077832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.78 or 0.07597642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,812.63 or 0.99999902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,858,511 coins and its circulating supply is 540,857,918 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

