NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NPCE. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

