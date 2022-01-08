NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 41,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

NMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

