Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 359.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.42.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $553.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

