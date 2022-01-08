Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $552.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

