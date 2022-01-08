NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.32

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 1818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

