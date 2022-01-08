Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. Neogen has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

