Needham & Company LLC Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $85.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.