Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NRP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.69. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

