National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,022 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited comprises about 3.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

