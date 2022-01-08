National Bankshares Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$76.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.71.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Insiders sold a total of 256,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,031 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.