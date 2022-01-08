National Bank Financial Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.38.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE:ACQ opened at C$40.00 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$24.56 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

