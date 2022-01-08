National Bank Financial Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.