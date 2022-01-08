Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Natera stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 239.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 27.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

