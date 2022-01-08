Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. 763,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.