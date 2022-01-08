Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops One Day Volume of $7,964.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $92,706.21 and $7,964.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,911,664 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.