Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.82

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 42581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

