MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $102.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

