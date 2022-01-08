Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 4,475 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MYOV opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

