MyBit (MYB) Price Down 34.6% This Week

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One MyBit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MyBit has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $52,774.99 and $390.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyBit alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00062171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005955 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.