Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $258.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.25.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,748,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $241.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

