Morgan Stanley Trims AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price to $3.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 42.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

