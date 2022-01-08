Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

